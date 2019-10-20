Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 146.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,782,000 after purchasing an additional 788,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after purchasing an additional 598,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,088,000 after purchasing an additional 576,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,041,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,139,000 after purchasing an additional 361,890 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Citigroup lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.30.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $149.92 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

