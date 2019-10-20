SingularDTV Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $136,520.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Livecoin, OKEx and ChaoEX. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00225396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.01154646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00089153 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, ChaoEX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

