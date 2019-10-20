Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

SHI stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 22.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 111,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

