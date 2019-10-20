SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie Sells 10,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,951.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SITE opened at $78.64 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $752.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $1,446,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 133,899 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

