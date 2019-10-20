Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells $1,540,800.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,600.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,872,800.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.94. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

