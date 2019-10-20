Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 280 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Lincoln National by 126.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. 1,255,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,571. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.