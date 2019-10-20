Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.25 Million Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Macy’s worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 646.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,733.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of M traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 18,069,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,579,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

