Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,982,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,753,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,585,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after buying an additional 193,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 278,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 184,859 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.61. 702,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $43.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

