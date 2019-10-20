Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of VSH stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.98. 775,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,709. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.51. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.76 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.