Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given a $14.80 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $14.80 price target on Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Snap to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Summit Insights raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,568,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,861,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,780,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $50,073,311.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,958,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,952,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,528,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,030,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075,045 shares of company stock valued at $86,802,372.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $406,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $976,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $2,352,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 400.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Snap by 157.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 123,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 75,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

