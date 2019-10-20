Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.65 ($40.29).

Get Software alerts:

Shares of Software stock opened at €26.59 ($30.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Software has a 52 week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52 week high of €41.09 ($47.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.