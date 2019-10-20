Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDAF opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Software has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

