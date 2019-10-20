Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 300.12% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 76,585 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

