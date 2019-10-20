Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Increased to Hold at Vertical Research

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

SON opened at $58.01 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $209,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $3,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

