Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SMBC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $331.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 21.1% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 74,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

