Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01, 19,904,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 18,521,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julian Mark Bott purchased 25,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Way purchased 100,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 126,250 shares of company stock valued at $240,638 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 46.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 735,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 232,136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

