SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 1,583 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 198.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.32. 36,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,284. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $18.38.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1517 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

