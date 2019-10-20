SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after buying an additional 2,262,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,653,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $643,699,000 after purchasing an additional 199,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,846,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,459. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.