SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.48. 1,901,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,389. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.64.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

