SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.55. 70,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,437. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.82. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $148.42 and a one year high of $212.07.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

