SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 76,900.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3707 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

