SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $352.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $362.89.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

