Spectiv (SIG) Market Cap Reaches $195,583.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $195,583.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00226422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.01154052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089573 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,438,059 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

