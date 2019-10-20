Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 66.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,125 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,815,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,094,000 after acquiring an additional 217,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,408,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $177,085,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,517 shares of the software company’s stock worth $176,618,000 after acquiring an additional 93,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.95. 1,527,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $143.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,881.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,494. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $156.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

