SportyCo (SPF) Price Tops $0.0007

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. SportyCo has a market cap of $36,009.00 and approximately $212.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SportyCo has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One SportyCo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00220858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.01150321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089175 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

