SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.84.

SSRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SSR Mining to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

SSRM stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48 and a beta of -0.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 346.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 39,273 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 119.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

