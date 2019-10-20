State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 7,637 Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 534.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth $70,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSE:DLX opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

