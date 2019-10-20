State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.14% of Ardagh Group worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,379,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Ardagh Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Ardagh Group SA has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.