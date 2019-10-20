State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $396,000 Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,356 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,746,000 after buying an additional 929,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,220.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,137 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,508,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8,836.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Citigroup increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $984,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

