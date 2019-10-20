State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $406,000 Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 229,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,362.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,821 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

