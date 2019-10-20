State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 134.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Renewable Energy Group worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4,539.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGI. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of REGI opened at $15.15 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.93 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.