State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,543 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

