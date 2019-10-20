Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Given a $21.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura set a $28.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Stealth BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.86.

NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

