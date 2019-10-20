Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Nomura

Nomura set a $28.00 price objective on Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MITO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.86.

MITO traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $5.81. 30,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.12.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

