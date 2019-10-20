Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

