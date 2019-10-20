Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2019

Wall Street analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.31). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $396.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,220,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,568,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 112.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

