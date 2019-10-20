Stephens Analysts Give First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) a $33.00 Price Target

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) has been given a $33.00 price target by Stephens in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FFIN. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

FFIN stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. 653,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,104. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

