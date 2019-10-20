Stephens Analysts Give Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) a $83.00 Price Target

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) received a $83.00 target price from Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Itron to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 182,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,652. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,667 shares of company stock worth $5,585,025. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Itron by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Itron by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Itron by 2,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

