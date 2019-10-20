Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,511,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,580 shares during the period. Diplomat Pharmacy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $31,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 390.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,154,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 614,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 53.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 29.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 990,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 198,315 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DPLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. 674,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,100. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.99. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Diplomat Pharmacy Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

