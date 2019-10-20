Stephens Inc. AR Has $17.24 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $165.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,225. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $168.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.24.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

