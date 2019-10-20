Stephens Inc. AR Has $24.82 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 45.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Visa by 16.8% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.71. 6,151,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143,441. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The firm has a market cap of $353.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

