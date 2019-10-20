Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,563,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,764. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

