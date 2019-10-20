Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $32.87 Million Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $32,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.10.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $99.18. 704,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,711. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.62. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

