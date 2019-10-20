Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $44.64 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,683 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $44,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 223.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,295.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.11. 2,316,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.75. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $209.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

