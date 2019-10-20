Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $91.31 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,875 shares during the period. Aspen Technology makes up about 1.8% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.09% of Aspen Technology worth $91,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 396,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,090. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 43.91%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

