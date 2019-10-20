Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 5,869 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Semtech comprises about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Semtech worth $54,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperformer” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on Semtech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

SMTC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 221,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,932. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, Director Sylvia Summers sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $300,412.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $35,010.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,491. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

