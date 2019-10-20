Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the period. Calavo Growers makes up 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $63,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVGW. BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. 111,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.72. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

