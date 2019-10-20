Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $55,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $1,044,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $15,557,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,815 shares of company stock worth $17,862,262. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $143.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

