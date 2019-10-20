STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) Shares Down 16.7%

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 9,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 10,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. STR had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

STR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STRI)

STR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers.

