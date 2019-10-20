Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.70. 25,279,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754,786. The stock has a market cap of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

